AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report $4.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $14.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,544.84.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $10.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,634.01. 150,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,483. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,490.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,638.31.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

