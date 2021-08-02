AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $285.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BTIG Research from $251.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AVB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $227.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $598,511,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,220,000 after buying an additional 1,079,813 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after buying an additional 845,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after buying an additional 619,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after buying an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

