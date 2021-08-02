Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $45.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

AVTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.71.

AVTR stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

