Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $726.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $37.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.79.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 812,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,662,000 after acquiring an additional 660,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 368,834 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,895,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after acquiring an additional 168,764 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

