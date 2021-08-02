Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $38.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.13.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

