Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,941 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. William Blair set a $56.77 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Shares of AXSM opened at $48.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.20. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

