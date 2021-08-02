B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 775 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 36,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 16,831 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $206.51 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.88.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $169,721.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,624.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,315. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

