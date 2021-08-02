B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $206,000 Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.85.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $36.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.