B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $26.82 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $2,411,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 459,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 517.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

