B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Up 38.7% in July

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,870,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the June 30th total of 12,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on BTG shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.84. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 360.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

