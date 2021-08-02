Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report sales of $4.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.74 billion. Baidu posted sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.29 billion to $24.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 21,523.8% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 56,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 55,962 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.72. 182,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,389,884. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $115.59 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.70.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

