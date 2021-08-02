Band Protocol Market Cap Achieves $222.10 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $222.10 million and approximately $37.46 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.31 or 0.00015923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00057529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.07 or 0.00810036 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00091497 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

