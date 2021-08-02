Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of BCMXY stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Bank of Communications has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.3533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.22%. Bank of Communications’s payout ratio is 29.81%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

