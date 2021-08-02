Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $263,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,077,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,001,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,659,000 after buying an additional 231,558 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,045,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $75.39 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $80.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

