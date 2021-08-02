Barclays Boosts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $55.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TEX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.94.

Shares of TEX opened at $47.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.32. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Terex by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

