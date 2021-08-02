Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Raised to GBX 240 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on Barclays in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 235.33 ($3.07).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.28) on Thursday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.07. The company has a market capitalization of £29.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.07%.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

