Barclays Raises AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $112.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ABBV. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.
AbbVie stock opened at $116.30 on Monday. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
