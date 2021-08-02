Barclays Raises AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $112.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ABBV. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

AbbVie stock opened at $116.30 on Monday. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

