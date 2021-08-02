Barclays Raises GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,350

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Finally, Libertas Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,540.14 ($20.12).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,417.80 ($18.52) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,401.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

