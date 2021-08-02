Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBSI stock opened at $73.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.31. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBSI. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

