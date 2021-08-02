Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €83.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €79.00 ($92.94).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €66.22 ($77.91) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €66.87. Basf has a 12-month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion and a PE ratio of -268.10.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

