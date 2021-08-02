Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,685 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 3.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $33,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $519.18 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $229.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

