Baskin Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,886,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,148 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $121,333,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,047,000 after acquiring an additional 280,684 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,058,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,161 shares during the period. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

