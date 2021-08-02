Baskin Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $246.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $480.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,945 shares of company stock worth $18,841,342. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.