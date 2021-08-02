Baskin Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 137.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,145,000 after buying an additional 140,782 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $461,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $62.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.745 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.