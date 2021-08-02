Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) by 460.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,175 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Baudax Bio worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 386,900 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,538,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 735.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,272,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of BXRX opened at $0.61 on Monday. Baudax Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

