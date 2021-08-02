Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $29.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.