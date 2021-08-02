Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.65. 2,579,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,692,000 after acquiring an additional 316,478 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.