BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,049.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 43.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BBQ by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BBQ during the second quarter worth $2,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of BBQ opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BBQ has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $131.14 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.14.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BBQ had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.32 million during the quarter.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.

