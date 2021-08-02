BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.05.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$62.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.26. BCE has a 1-year low of C$52.52 and a 1-year high of C$62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.89.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.61 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.3900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.99%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

