bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEBE remained flat at $$5.35 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585. bebe stores has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

