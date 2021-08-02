BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRBR. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stephens began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,690 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $926,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,872 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $32.83. 1,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,467. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.53.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.