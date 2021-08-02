Belt Finance (BELT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.46 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $9.53 or 0.00024043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $47.05 million and $1.46 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00138996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,537.80 or 0.99764144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00842225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,937,624 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

