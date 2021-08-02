Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in July

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,300 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 1,308,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,213.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BXRBF remained flat at $$6.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile
