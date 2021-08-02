Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Short Interest Update

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,300 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 1,308,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,213.0 days.

Shares of BXRBF stock remained flat at $$6.86 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $6.86.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

