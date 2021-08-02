Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €79.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of ETR BFSA opened at €66.20 ($77.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €62.15. Befesa has a 1 year low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a 1 year high of €67.60 ($79.53).

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

