Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €160.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €143.00 ($168.24).

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €141.30 ($166.24) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €133.75. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

