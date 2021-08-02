Berenberg Bank Boosts Pendragon (LON:PDG) Price Target to GBX 27

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 27 ($0.35) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Pendragon from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Pendragon alerts:

Pendragon stock opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39. The company has a market capitalization of £251.45 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. Pendragon has a 12 month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.17.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.