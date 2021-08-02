Berenberg Bank Trims Ilika (LON:IKA) Target Price to GBX 260

Ilika (LON:IKA) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Ilika from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of LON IKA traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 146.50 ($1.91). The company had a trading volume of 504,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,531. The firm has a market cap of £203.69 million and a PE ratio of -57.44. Ilika has a 12 month low of GBX 56.40 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.51.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

