Berenberg Bank Trims Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Target Price to GBX 550

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AUY remained flat at $GBX 320 ($4.18) during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 330.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33). The stock has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

