BHF RG Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BHF RG Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $215,000.

VUG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $296.73. 16,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,275. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $299.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

