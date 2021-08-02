BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 141.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $513,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,354.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,394 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,956. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLFS opened at $46.90 on Monday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -56.51, a PEG ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BLFS. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

