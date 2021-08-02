BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $141.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.24.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $124.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,290 shares of company stock worth $3,541,565. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the first quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

