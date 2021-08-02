Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BVS. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bioventus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of BVS stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 442,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bioventus has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $841.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bioventus will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 38.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

