Bitblocks Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $315,104.78 and approximately $153.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,628.76 or 0.99327682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00031845 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00071320 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000753 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012423 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

