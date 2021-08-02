bitCNY Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $947,107.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

