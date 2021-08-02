Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $1.38

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $312.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00003480 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.81 or 0.00296292 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00139841 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00145433 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

