Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and $312.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00003480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.81 or 0.00296292 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00139841 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00145433 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

