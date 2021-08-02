BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Tops $0.83 on Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $6,686.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 81.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,799,443 coins and its circulating supply is 4,587,989 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

