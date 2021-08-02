Bitcoinus Achieves Market Cap of $6,955.19 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 100.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $6,955.19 and approximately $1,772.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 100% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,188.48 or 0.99719950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00031397 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00071367 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010712 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

