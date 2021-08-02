BitKan Market Cap Reaches $20.62 Million (KAN)

BitKan (CURRENCY:KAN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. BitKan has a total market cap of $20.62 million and $570,534.00 worth of BitKan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitKan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitKan has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00058253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.10 or 0.00822380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00091380 BTC.

BitKan Profile

KAN is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. BitKan’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,982,845,698 coins. BitKan’s official Twitter account is @BitKanOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitKan is bitkan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitKan is a blockchain-based content payment platform providing to its user's price monitoring, news, mining monitoring and different cryptocurrency wallets. BitKan's platform allows users to store cryptocurrencies and to check live market prices on major exchanges. Also on the platform, users receive updated news, regarding the cryptocurrency market and set up price reminders. BitKan issued a token named KAN following the Ethereum ERC20 standard. The KAN token is used as a payment method and as a reward within the BitKan ecosystem. “

BitKan Coin Trading

